North Augusta Mayor Seeking Re-election

North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams wants another term in office.

Williams has announced his candidacy again for the city’s top job. He was first elected mayor in April of 2021.

In addition to the mayor’s race, there will be four city council seats on the ballot in the April 29, 2025 Municipal Election in North Augusta.

Candidate filing begins December 16 and ends at noon December 23.

“When I ran for Mayor in 2021, I believed we could achieve great things together if we focused on communicating better with our citizens, make downtown the heartbeat of the community and prioritize tourism so we could really highlight North Augusta,” said Williams

North Augusta Mayor Highlights His Achievements

In making his campaign announcement, Williams cited some of his first term achievements

Communications:

Public Power Hour

Meet the Mayor meetings

Community Engagement meetings

Hometown Highlights newsletter each quarter in the water bill

Citizen Involvement Form–We have appointed 22 citizens to boards and commissions that have never served before. Nine of those citizens came from filling out the Citizen Involvement form.

Public Safety Department formed the Community Action Team to build relationships with citizens

Downtown:

Installed benches, trash cans and bike racks

Hung white lights on all the trees downtown to give that small town feel

Hung flower baskets on light poles for beautification

Used the trolley to support 3rd Thursday each month

Completed the Downtown Greeneway Connector up Bluff Avenue

Put more money into the Facade Grant Program to aid businesses

Put poles in front of the Municipal Center facing Georgia Avenue to fly the USA and SC State Flags

Tourism:

Two events held on the Savannah River: Rock-n-Raftin and Down to the River Festivals

Created Tourism as a new stand-alone department

Created a new branding logo “Explore North Augusta”

Tourism Department had various artist tribute bands at the Sharon Jones Amphitheater

Partnered with the 2023 Ironman Half Marathon to start the swimming portion of the race at the Riverside Village boat dock

Williams also said the city hosted its first ever city-wide Prayer Walk as part of the National Day of Prayer; re-started the recycling program after rebuilding the Material Recovery Facility that burned down; formed the Beautification Foundation and the Public Safety Foundation focused on improving the quality of life in North Augusta; and installed 3 education panels in Calhoun Park to tell the correct story of the Hamburg Massacre.

“Every one of these successes are due to the City Council, our Administration, our city staff, our citizens, our churches and our non-profits understanding the spirit of collaboration and the synergy that comes with working for something bigger than themselves. I want to continue to lead these efforts into the future and that is why I will be seeking re-election as Mayor of North Augusta,” said Williams.

