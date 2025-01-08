Broad Street Afternoon Fatal Shooting: Victim Identified, Suspect In Custody

Broad Street was the site of a deadly shooting, in broad daylight today.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 700 block of Broad Street at 3:23 p.m. to a report of shots fired, not far from the Richmond Summit Apartments and the Miller Theater.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot at least one time in the chest.

The victim was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim has been identified as 41-year-old Quincy Clay Fields of the 700 block of Broad Street, where the shooting occurred.

Bowen said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Broad Street Shooting Today the Second of 2025

“Deputies were able to locate and detain a possible suspect and investigators are currently at the scene,” according to an original news release from Sergeant Caleb Lee.

Investigators now say they have arrested 62-year-old Victor Prince of Augusta in connection with the deadly shooting.

Prince will be charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

This is the second fatal shooting of the new year. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Cattory McBride of Augusta was shot and killed Tuesday in the 1900 block of Walker Street, near Lamar-Milledge Elementary School.

Two suspects are being sought in connection with McBride’s death.

Investigators are looking for 19-year-old Damien Key and 20-year-old Trayvone David Cummings. Both are black. Key is 5’9″ and weighs around 125 pounds. Cummings is 5’3″ and 125 pounds. Both are known to frequent the Harrisburg area and both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020 if you have any information.

Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.