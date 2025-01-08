Winter Weather A Possibility In The CSRA

Winter weather will likely arrive in north Georgia and into the Carolinas by Friday, but whether any of the frozen precipitation arrives in the CSRA remains to be seen.

Area forecasters say we can expect rain on Friday, but the big concern is freezing rain and the possibility of black ice. In the wake of Hurricane Helene, trees could be unstable and susceptible to further damage. Ice could lead to more broken limbs or cause trees to fall. Forecasters say we’ll have a better idea of what to expect by Thursday.

The Augusta Emergency Management Agency has announced that winter mix is expected with driving conditions becoming hazardous Friday night. It recommends avoiding travel and exercising caution if travel is necessary.

In the meantime, the Georgia Department of Transportation is making preparations to keep the state’s roads as safe as possible.

Starting at 7 pm today, brining operations will begin on state routes north of I-20. Brine is a solution made up of salt and water that’s applied to roads to decrease the probability of ice forming.

On Thursday, starting at 7 am, GDOT crews will begin brining I-20, I-520, state routes in Augusta, and other key state routes as far south as State Route 540, the Fall Line Freeway.

“This plan is based on current weather reports and subject to change,” according to information from GDOT.

For now, a winter storm watch is in effect for northern counties in Georgia from 7 am Friday until 7 am Saturday. At least four to six inches of snow is expected in those areas.

The Atlanta area, according to the National Weather Service, could see between two and three inches of snow. But areas south of Atlanta are expected to get more of a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reminds drivers that the wintry precipitation will make roads hazardous, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated surfaces. The best thing to do is stay off the roads, if possible.

Winter Weather Expected in Parts of South Carolina

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain is expected primarily Friday north of I-20 from northern Louisiana to Georgia and South Carolina. A few inches of snow and sleet could accumulate in nearly all the Upstate counties in South Carolina. The hardest hit areas are expected to be in Greenville, Spartanburg, Inman, Travelers Rest, Greer, Pickens, Clemson, and Oconee County.

