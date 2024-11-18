Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
WGAC - News Talk
Home
Latest Stories
News
Local
Augusta Today Lifestyle
Recent Posts
On Air
Lineup
Augusta’s Morning News
Glenn Beck
The Austin Rhodes Show
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
6 O'Clock News With WJBF
The Mark Levin Show
Dave Ramsey
Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory
The Kim Komando Computer Show
“Alexa, Open W. G. A. C.”
Connection Central
Lineup
Augusta’s Morning News
Glenn Beck
The Austin Rhodes Show
The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show
6 O’Clock News With WJBF
The Mark Levin Show
Dave Ramsey
Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory
The Kim Komando Computer Show
Listen + Watch
Listen + Watch
Podcasts
Galleries
The Rhodes Rewind
Podcasts
Galleries
Contests
Events
More
Connect
Download the WGAC App
Station Info
WGAC Connection Central
Subscribe to the WGAC Newsletter
Preferred Pros of Augusta
Careers
Advertise
Preferred Pros
WGAC VIP Club
Advertise with WGAC
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Aiken County Girl Fatally Shot At Home: Identified:
An Aiken County girl died late Monday night after being shot in the chest. Coroner Darryl Ables has released the young victim's name. Ables said…
Featured
November 18, 2024
Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody
Suspect In Aiken County Police Pursuit Overnight Dies In Wreck
October 30, 2024
Georgia And South Carolina Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
College Football Pigskin Pick’Em
November 11, 2024
An Augusta Store Closing Is One of Over 300 Nationwide
November 8, 2024
Savannah Rapids Park Now Open, Greeneway in North Augusta To Close Temporarily
Little Debbie Holiday-Themed Merch You Need In Your Life
Don't Miss
October 10, 2024
Donate Now To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene
Preferred Pros of Augusta
Subscribe to the WGAC Newsletter
June 29, 2023
Love Your Next Gig – Augusta
Sponsored
August 11, 2022
Thursday Night Huddle with A.B.
Beasley Best Community of Caring
Must Haves
Download the WGAC App
WGAC Connection Central
Advertise with WGAC
Local News
November 19, 2024
Georgia Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
New Belair Middle School Move-In Date Set
Aiken County Girl Fatally Shot At Home: Identified
November 18, 2024
Georgia is About to Get Very Cold
Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody
Suspect In Aiken County Police Pursuit Overnight Dies In Wreck
November 15, 2024
Festive Georgia Holiday Events and Fun Facts
High School Football Scoreboard – November 15, 2024
Man Shot and Killed On Chapman Street in Augusta Has Been Identified
View More
Augusta's Morning News
October 28, 2024
Richard Rogers Retires From News 12
October 14, 2024
Remi Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter
September 27, 2024
Why Aren’t We Sleeping
September 11, 2024
Adopted! Whitney Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter
September 3, 2024
ADOPTED! Cherokee Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter
August 29, 2024
The Changes At Eastlake For The Tour Championship
August 27, 2024
Aiken County Earthquake Recorded Monday
Former Atlanta Police Officer Accused of Trying To Entice A Child In Augusta
August 26, 2024
Here’s Gia! She’s At The Aiken County Animal Shelter
View More
The Austin Rhodes Show
October 14, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Repair Work After Hurricane Helene
October 10, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Trump Vs Harris In Recent Polls
October 7, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Road Hazards Post-Hurricane Helene
October 2, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Vice Presidential Debate
September 25, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Abortion Legislation
September 19, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Addressing Threats At Local Schools
September 16, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Arts In The Heart Of Augusta Coming Up This Weekend
September 13, 2024
CityServe Augusta Needs YOU
September 11, 2024
Austin’s Daily Commentary – The Presidential Debate
View More
Austin’s Daily Commentary – Repair Work After Hurricane Helene