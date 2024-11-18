Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer
Aiken County Girl Fatally Shot At Home: Identified: An Aiken County girl died late Monday night after being shot in the chest. Coroner Darryl Ables has released the young victim's name. Ables said…

November 18, 2024

Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody

Suspect In Aiken County Police Pursuit Overnight Dies In Wreck

October 30, 2024

Georgia And South Carolina Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

College Football Pigskin Pick’Em

November 11, 2024

An Augusta Store Closing Is One of Over 300 Nationwide

November 8, 2024

Savannah Rapids Park Now Open, Greeneway in North Augusta To Close Temporarily

Little Debbie Holiday-Themed Merch You Need In Your Life

October 10, 2024

Donate Now To Help Those Affected By Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene

June 29, 2023

August 11, 2022

November 19, 2024

Georgia Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

New Belair Middle School Move-In Date Set

Aiken County Girl Fatally Shot At Home: Identified

November 18, 2024

Georgia is About to Get Very Cold

Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody

Suspect In Aiken County Police Pursuit Overnight Dies In Wreck

November 15, 2024

Festive Georgia Holiday Events and Fun Facts

High School Football Scoreboard – November 15, 2024

Man Shot and Killed On Chapman Street in Augusta Has Been Identified

October 28, 2024

Richard Rogers Retires From News 12

October 14, 2024

Remi Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter

September 27, 2024

Why Aren’t We Sleeping

September 11, 2024

Adopted! Whitney Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter

September 3, 2024

ADOPTED! Cherokee Is At The Aiken County Animal Shelter

August 29, 2024

The Changes At Eastlake For The Tour Championship

August 27, 2024

Aiken County Earthquake Recorded Monday

Former Atlanta Police Officer Accused of Trying To Entice A Child In Augusta

August 26, 2024

Here’s Gia! She’s At The Aiken County Animal Shelter

October 14, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Repair Work After Hurricane Helene

October 10, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Trump Vs Harris In Recent Polls

October 7, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Road Hazards Post-Hurricane Helene

October 2, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Vice Presidential Debate

September 25, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Abortion Legislation

September 19, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Addressing Threats At Local Schools

September 16, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – Arts In The Heart Of Augusta Coming Up This Weekend

September 13, 2024

CityServe Augusta Needs YOU

September 11, 2024

Austin’s Daily Commentary – The Presidential Debate

