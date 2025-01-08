Power Outage Reported At Evans High School

EVANS HIGH SCHOOL

A power outage has been reported at Evans High School in Columbia County since early this morning.

A statement from Principal Wade White confirmed that power crews are working in the area trying to get power restored.

“Alternative meal options will be provided for lunch and we will continue instruction as normally as possible until power can be restored,” said White.

He added that the outage has also impacted phones and email capabilities.

Power Outage Due to Construction

Georgia Power estimated it would take about two hours to get the power restored, which would likely make it early afternoon.

“We will continue to provide updates as they become available,” said White.

The outage was reportedly the result of a construction-related issue.

