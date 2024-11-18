Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody
An Augusta infant was killed last week. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Bowen said his office was called to WellStar Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, November 13 in connection with an infant’s death.
Bowen said, “4-month-old Aiden Wood of Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah was pronounced dead at 10:40 am, possibly from injuries he received while with his father.”
Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father Charged with Murder
Wood was initially transported from his home to the hospital by EMS on November 9.
The baby’s father, 21-year-old Daveon Wood, was initially charged with Child Cruelty after Aiden was admitted to the hospital.
Officials said Aiden had brain injuries, consistent with being shaken or hit.
He died four days later and now officials say Wood will be charged with his son’s murder.
So far, no other information about the incident has been released, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the investigation is continuing.