Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father In Custody

DAVEON WOOD

An Augusta infant was killed last week. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Bowen said his office was called to WellStar Children’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday, November 13 in connection with an infant’s death.

Bowen said, “4-month-old Aiden Wood of Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah was pronounced dead at 10:40 am, possibly from injuries he received while with his father.”

Augusta Infant Was Killed, Father Charged with Murder

Wood was initially transported from his home to the hospital by EMS on November 9.

The baby’s father, 21-year-old Daveon Wood, was initially charged with Child Cruelty after Aiden was admitted to the hospital.

Officials said Aiden had brain injuries, consistent with being shaken or hit.

He died four days later and now officials say Wood will be charged with his son’s murder.

So far, no other information about the incident has been released, but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the investigation is continuing.

Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.