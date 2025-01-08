Stunning New Golden Blocks Mural in Augusta Set For Ribbon Cutting on January 24

The stunning new Golden Blocks mural by artist Theron Cartwright on Laney Walker Boulevard.

A stunning new mural will appear at 1134 Laney Walker Boulevard when the Augusta Housing and Community Development Department hosts its ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 24, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. The mural celebrates unity, resilience, and the cultural history of the Augusta community.

Local artist Theron Cartwright created “Golden Blocks: A Community Built on the Shoulders of Giants.” Cartwright expressed his inspiration for Augusta Art, stating that “celebrating Augusta’s African American history and culture on such a large scale felt like a significant way to contribute” to honoring his culture and raising awareness.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting, guests can head to the new local barber shop, Fresh Startz’s Grand Opening, which continues until 1:00 p.m. Fresh Startz’s owner, Denzel Robinson, worked with Cartwright to help reinforce the wall to promote the painting’s longevity.

City leaders hope to generate renewed interest in the district by choosing this location. The artwork connects past successes to future growth, making the street more welcoming.

Additional hosts for the event include the City of Augusta, the Porter Fleming Foundation, the Greater Augusta Arts Council, and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History.

Everyone is invited to this neighborhood celebration. It’s an opportunity for residents to connect while appreciating the newest addition to their street.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.