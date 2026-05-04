Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!

Cravings are calling, and now’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

The Sizzle and Snack Sweepstakes gives our newsletter subscribers the chance to win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card to enjoy all their favorite meals and snacks delivered right to their door. From pizza nights and taco cravings to burgers, wings, desserts, and late-night bites, this prize is all about making mealtime easier and more delicious.

Whether you’re planning a watch party, feeding the family, or just avoiding dishes for the night, Uber Eats has you covered. This contest is all about comfort food, convenience, and satisfying every craving.

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

How to Enter:

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the contest email with your entry link. If you haven't already, the box to opt-in is below!

Open the newsletter and click the special link inside to access the official entry form.

Fill out the form, submit your entry, and you’re in the running!