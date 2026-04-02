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Masters Week 2026 – On Air Schedule on WGAC

Tune in to WGAC all week during the Masters Tournament for ongoing coverage and updates. Listen on your radio at 95.1 FM and get online coverage at WGAC.com Here’s the…

Cody

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 09: A view of the scoreboard on the first hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 09, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tune in to WGAC all week during the Masters Tournament for ongoing coverage and updates.

Listen on your radio at 95.1 FM and get online coverage at WGAC.com

Here's the schedule for the week:

Masters Scoring Reports Throughout the Tournament

Brought to you by:

Augusta MobilityAugusta Mobility

Augusta's Golf Show on WGAC

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Brought to you by:

Twin Peaks

Coverage of the 2026 Masters on WGAC

Thursday, April 9th through Saturday, April 11th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 12th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Brought to you by:

augusta golf collectables

The Austin Rhodes Show - Masters Edition on WGAC

Monday through Saturday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Brought to you by:

Twin Peaks

AB's Golf Show

Monday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Brought to you by:

Twin Peaks

Austin Rhodes' Tournament Wrap-Up on WGAC

Sunday - Post-Tournament Coverage

Brought to you by:

Twin Peaks

MastersMasters Week
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
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