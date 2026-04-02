Masters Week 2026 – On Air Schedule on WGAC

Tune in to WGAC all week during the Masters Tournament for ongoing coverage and updates.
Listen on your radio at 95.1 FM and get online coverage at WGAC.com
Here's the schedule for the week:
Masters Scoring Reports Throughout the Tournament
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Augusta's Golf Show on WGAC
Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
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Coverage of the 2026 Masters on WGAC
Thursday, April 9th through Saturday, April 11th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 12th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
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The Austin Rhodes Show - Masters Edition on WGAC
Monday through Saturday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
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AB's Golf Show
Monday through Saturday 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
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Austin Rhodes' Tournament Wrap-Up on WGAC
Sunday - Post-Tournament Coverage
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“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.