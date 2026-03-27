Tiger Woods Charged With DUI After Accident in Florida, No Injuries

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.

Golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested and charged on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI after showing signs of impairment after a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon near his home in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said that Woods showed no signs of alcohol impairment and took a breathalizer test, but refused a urine test. Officials said he was lethargic on scene, and the assumption is that he was under the influence of some type of drug. Both of his charges were misdemeanor charges.

Budensiek said Woods' car attempted to pass a truck with a trailer "at high speeds," and to avoid another collision, Woods clipped the trailer, causing his vehicle to flip on its side on the driver's door. Woods was able to safely crawl out of the passenger-side window, before police officials noticed he was showing signs of impairment.

"Initially, right off the top it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," the Sheriff said in a news conference. "At that point, Chief Ewing of Jupiter Island Police Department called (the Sheriff's Office) and asked for our assistance.

"Our DUI investigators came to the scene and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him, and he of course did explain (his previous) surgeries that he had. We did take that into account... but when it was determined, he was placed under arrest and taken to the Martin County Jail."

Woods is charged with suspicion of DUI, refusal to submit to a lawful test, and destruction of property.

"At the Martin County Jail and even on scene, we really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail," Budensiek said. "Mr. Woods took a breathalyzer test and blew triple-zeroes, but when it came time to submit to a urinalysis test, he refused."

According to WPTV in Martin County, Florida, the accident happened around 2 p.m. near 281 Beach Road in Jupiter Island. Images from WPTV show Woods' vehicle on its side.

Woods was not injured in the wreck, nor was the driver of the truck.

Officials said Woods will be held for a mandatory time period of at least 8 hours, before he would be able to bond out.

Woods has been rumored to be working toward a return to competitive golf at this year's Masters Tournament in Augusta in April.

Woods has been playing rounds in the TGL virtual league, including in the finals just this week. His last round of competitive golf on an actual course came at the 2024 British Open.

Since that spot missing the cut in The Open, Woods had Achilles and back surgeries.