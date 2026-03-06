The Best Day to Buy Gas in Georgia Revealed

When it comes to planning a great summer road trip, one factor, of course, is the cost of gas. As summer approaches, pretty soon, it will be time for road trips and finding fun in destinations far away from home. So, why not buy gas on the cheapest day of the week? Now, a new study reveals the best of the week to fill up on gas in our state.

Georgia: The Cheapest Day to Buy Gas in the State

Before we get to the best day of the week to buy gas in the state, let's talk about general tips to save on gas. In a feature out on March 3, WSB-TV reports that being loyal to a certain gas station or brand may not be the right move.

"Without a doubt, the number one thing that folks can do to have the biggest effect is to shop around," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tells WSB-TM. "There's not really a golden rule when it comes to how to fill your tank up, but I think if there was to be one, it’s to always check in advance." He adds that gas prices can vary significantly, so even just traveling down the road a while may get you a better deal.

So, what's the cheapest day of the week to buy gas in our state? In a study out on February 18, GasBuddy analyzed daily fuel prices across the country over the past year.

As for general trends, GasBuddy notes, "In most states, prices gradually rise through the week before easing into the weekend, creating a reliable window for motorists to save simply by adjusting the timing of their fill-up. Buying on the lowest-priced weekday instead of the most expensive one can save drivers 4 to 9 cents per gallon with little effort."