Enter to win a $200 Lowes Gift Card!

Got a project on your mind? The DIY Done Right Sweepstakes is here to help you bring it to life.

One lucky newsletter subscriber across our participating markets will win a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card, giving you the perfect excuse to finally tackle that project you’ve been dreaming about.

Imagine refreshing a room with a new coat of paint, building a backyard firepit, planting the garden you’ve always wanted, or stocking up on tools for future fixes. From lumber and lighting to plants and power tools, Lowe’s has everything you need to make your space work better for you.

This is a multimarket contest just for our newsletter subscribers, so make sure you’re subscribed and ready to enter! Here’s how:

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter so you’ll receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don’t see the sign-up form, scroll down a bit—it’s hiding somewhere ready for you.

Step Two: Watch your inbox. When our newsletter arrives, open it and click the special link inside for the official entry form.

Step Three: Fill it out, hit submit, and you’re officially entered.