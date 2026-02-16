Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!

Movie nights just got an upgrade! The Snack and Stream Sweepstakes is here to turn your couch into the ultimate VIP theater experience. Picture this: your favorite shows queued up, snacks piled high, and your doorbell ringing with delicious deliveries. One lucky subscriber across our multiple markets will win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card, ready to fuel your binge-watching dreams.

Imagine pizza with every topping you’ve ever wanted, popcorn that never runs out, gooey desserts, tacos for days, or ice cream sundaes big enough to make your neighbors jealous. With a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card, every snack, every craving, every late-night treat is totally covered.

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers. Here’s how to get in on the fun:

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter so you’ll receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don’t see the sign-up form, just scroll down a bit—it’s hiding somewhere ready for you.

Step Two: Keep an eye on your inbox. When our newsletter arrives, open it and click the special link inside for the official entry form.

Step Three: Fill it out, hit submit, and you’re officially in the running.