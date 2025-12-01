Snacks for Santa: Enter to Win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card!

Treat Yourself This Holiday 🌟

Who says Santa is the only one who gets cookies? This year, the snack magic is for the grown-ups. Picture this: the kids are asleep, gifts are wrapped, and instead of scrambling in the kitchen, your treats show up right at your door. 🍟🍪🥤

Enter Snacks for Santa for your chance to win a $200 Uber Eats Gift Card! Imagine curling up with your favorite cozy blanket, holiday movies playing in the background, and a warm drink in hand while you nibble on your favorite delivered goodies.

As the house drifts into quiet and the kids dream of sugar plums, you can dream of your favorite takeout. Pizza, wings, sushi, or sweet treats arriving right when you want them. This prize is all about letting you indulge, relax, and enjoy a little well-earned holiday magic.

This multimarket contest is exclusive to our newsletter subscribers, so you are already on the Nice List.

✨ Here is how to enter Snacks for Santa ✨

Step One: Make sure you are subscribed to our newsletter. This is where we send the special entry link. Not subscribed yet? Just fill out the form below. 👇

Make sure you are subscribed to our newsletter. This is where we send the special entry link. Not subscribed yet? Just fill out the form below. 👇 Step Two: When the newsletter hits your inbox, open it up and click the link inside to reach the entry form.

When the newsletter hits your inbox, open it up and click the link inside to reach the entry form. Step Three: Fill out the form, hit submit, and you are officially in.