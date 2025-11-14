ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, November 14, 2025

FINAL Scores — GA: Aquinas 52 Darlington 21 Stephenson 42 Richmond Academy 18 Westside 42 Long County 35 Burke County 57 Sonoraville 21 Harlem 35 Heritage Catoosa 28 Thomson 14…

gmino
High School Football Scoreboard
Powered By
WifeSaver Restaurants
WifeSaver Restaurants

FINAL Scores -- GA:

Aquinas 52 Darlington 21

Stephenson 42 Richmond Academy 18

Westside 42 Long County 35

Burke County 57 Sonoraville 21

Harlem 35 Heritage Catoosa 28

Thomson 14 Jackson 7

Carver 69 Butler 6

Lincoln County 43 Randolph Clay 6

Laney 48 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 29

Washington - Wilkes 32 Seminole County 23

Swainsboro 40 Bacon County 21

Warren County 42 Mitchell County 30

Screven County 48 Glascock County 0

Westminster 29 Vidalia Heritage Academy 8

Jenkins County 38 Wilkinson County 27

Emanuel County Inst. 63 Georgia Military 7

Dublin 40 Washington County 7

FINAL Scores -- SC:

North Augusta 35 Gilbert 7

Lamar 36 Wagener - Salley 6

Strom Thurmond 48 Liberty 21

Dillon 42 Silver Bluff 7

C.A. Johnson 28 Blackville - Hilda 0

Clinton 35 Saluda 25

Newberry 41 Hanahan 21

Bamberg - Ehrhardt 49 Latta 6

Chester 42 Batesburg - Leesville 28

Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 36 Ware Shoals 12

Another week of prep football playoff action is in the books, Week Two for SC and Week One for GA. Plenty of area teams remain in contention so that means we'll be back next week to bring you all the scores on the Wifesaver high School Football Scoreboard

Have a great week and thanks so much for joining us!!

High School FootballSports
gminoWriter
Related Stories
High School Football Scoreboard
SportsWifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, November 7, 2025gmino
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 08: Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Braves defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
SportsWalt Weiss Named Atlanta Braves’ 49th Manager, Replacing Brian Snitker
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 12: Jack Crighton #3 of the Clemson Tigers goes to bat against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth inning at David F. Couch Ballpark on May 12, 2024 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
SportsClemson Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule With Army Opener Feb. 13
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect