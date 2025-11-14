Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, November 14, 2025

FINAL Scores -- GA:
Aquinas 52 Darlington 21
Stephenson 42 Richmond Academy 18
Westside 42 Long County 35
Burke County 57 Sonoraville 21
Harlem 35 Heritage Catoosa 28
Thomson 14 Jackson 7
Carver 69 Butler 6
Lincoln County 43 Randolph Clay 6
Laney 48 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 29
Washington - Wilkes 32 Seminole County 23
Swainsboro 40 Bacon County 21
Warren County 42 Mitchell County 30
Screven County 48 Glascock County 0
Westminster 29 Vidalia Heritage Academy 8
Jenkins County 38 Wilkinson County 27
Emanuel County Inst. 63 Georgia Military 7
Dublin 40 Washington County 7
FINAL Scores -- SC:
North Augusta 35 Gilbert 7
Lamar 36 Wagener - Salley 6
Strom Thurmond 48 Liberty 21
Dillon 42 Silver Bluff 7
C.A. Johnson 28 Blackville - Hilda 0
Clinton 35 Saluda 25
Newberry 41 Hanahan 21
Bamberg - Ehrhardt 49 Latta 6
Chester 42 Batesburg - Leesville 28
Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 36 Ware Shoals 12
Another week of prep football playoff action is in the books, Week Two for SC and Week One for GA. Plenty of area teams remain in contention so that means we'll be back next week to bring you all the scores on the Wifesaver high School Football Scoreboard
Have a great week and thanks so much for joining us!!