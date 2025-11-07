Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, November 7, 2025

It's playoff time in South Carolina!!!
FINAL Scores:
North Augusta 44 Midland Valley 6
Strom Thurmond 49 Chesterfield 0
Batesburg - Leesville 42 Eau Claire 0
Timberland 46 Barnwell 8
Hilton Head 52 South Aiken 24
Silver Bluff 39 North Charleston 12
Blackville - Hilda 15 McCormick 0
Ware Shoals 38 Ridge Spring - Monetta 0
Dillon 49 Fox Creek 8
Saluda 33 Mid - Carolina 13
Wagener - Salley 14 Dixie 9
Newberry 54 Aynor 14
Carvers Bay 59 Allendale - Fairfax 0
Lakeview 28 Bamberg - Ehrhardt 6
Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 56 Lee Central 14
That's a wrap on Week 1 of South Carolina HS playoff action. Next week, Georgia schools join the fray. We hope you'll join us then for all the scores from both sates on the Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard.
Have a great week!!