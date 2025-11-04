School Choice Application Period Open In Richmond County

ContestsEvents
School choice applications are now open in Richmond County for the 2026-2027 school year.
That means parents can explore learning options that match their child's interests, talents and future goals.

Thanks to the passage of House Bill 251 (HB251), families can apply for their child to attend another school outside their school zone , if space is available.

The HB251 transfer application period will stay open through May 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, applications for magnet schools and specialized programs are now open through January 9, 2026.

"We want every family to know that Richmond County has options for every student. Whether your child is drawn to the arts, trade skills, or technology, there's a program designed to help them discover their passion and prepare for what comes next," said Brian Hadden, School Choice coordinator.

Through RCSS School Choice, students can apply to one of the school system's four magnet schools or more than six specialized programs across the district. In addition, all Richmond County high schools offer access to more than 40 Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education pathways. Those allow students to explore career-focused courses in fields such as agriculture, architecture and construction, government and public administration, and more.

Admission to magnet schools is based on academic performance, attendance, and conduct.

Four-year-olds applying to kindergarten programs, along with students entering grades K-12, must complete a systemwide reading and math assessment to demonstrate readiness for advanced coursework.

Testing sessions will be held in January, with results considered as part of the admissions process.

Families can explore programs, review eligibility requirements, and apply online at www.rcboe.org/choice.

