Join Us For The Christmas Wish

This holiday season, let’s make wishes come true with ‘The Christmas Wish.’ Join us in spreading the magic of Christmas to families in need. Brought to you by the generous…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Jim Hudson Lexus
This holiday season, let's make wishes come true with 'The Christmas Wish.' Join us in spreading the magic of Christmas to families in need. Brought to you by the generous heart of Jim Hudson Automotive Group, give the gift of giving this Christmas. Together, we can light up hearts. Let’s make Christmas a little brighter for those who might need a little help this year.

After all, the true meaning of Christmas is more than just decorating your home...It’s an opportunity to spread love, hope, joy, and thanks. Stop by Jim Hudson Lexus, Cadillac, or Acura to drop off your unwrapped toy or make a monetary donation by Friday, December 12th. Click here to learn more.

Alex CauthrenEditor
