Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, October 31, 2005

FINAL Scores — GA: Lincoln County 42 Greene County 0 Windsor Academy 35 Augusta Prep 8 Burke County 34 Laney 14 Thomson 49 Butler 0 Evans 38 Bradwell Institute 34…

High School Football Scoreboard
FINAL Scores -- GA:

Lincoln County 42 Greene County 0

Windsor Academy 35 Augusta Prep 8

Burke County 34 Laney 14

Thomson 49 Butler 0

Evans 38 Bradwell Institute 34

Glynn Academy 16 Greenbrier 13

Screven County 22 Emanuel County Inst. 21

Richmond Academy 28 Aquinas 14

SW Macon 27 Jefferson County 12

Glenn hills 42 Josey 12

Grovetown 42 Heritage Conyers 18

Harlem 40 Cross Creek 6

West Laurens 27 Westside 3

Warren County 6 Washington - Wilkes 0

Jenkins County 27 Savannah 8

FINAL Scores -- SC:

North Augusta 42 Midland Valley 29

South Aiken 23 Aiken 7

Silver Bluff 34 Fox Creek 6

Strom Thurmond 32 Ninety Six 10

Barnwell 43 Whale Branch 12

Blackville - Hilda 27 Williston - Elko 6

Bamberg - Ehrhardt 56 Denmark - Olar 0

Ben Lippen 28 Augusta Christian 0

Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 28 Ridge Spring - Monetta 0

Newberry 36 Swansea 0

Batesburg - Leesville 35 Saluda 34 OT

That does it for The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard for Week 12. Now it's on to the playoffs for schools in both Georgia and South Carolina and we'll be here for all the first round action next Friday evening.

Have a great week and please join us next Friday for the post season edition of The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard!!

