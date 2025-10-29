ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Two Teens Shot In Hephzibah: Suspect Named

Two teens were seriously wounded when they were shot outside a home Sunday night in Hephzibah, now the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has named a suspect in the incident. Investigators…

Mary Liz Nolan
Two teens were shot in Hephzibah Sunday night and now a suspect has been named

TREY WRIGHT

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

Two teens were seriously wounded when they were shot outside a home Sunday night in Hephzibah, now the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the incident.

Investigators were called to the 2800 block of Butler Manor Drive where they found 18-year-old Christopher Brown and 16-year-old Ian Lane with gunshot wounds.

An incident report says Brown had three gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and arm while Lane was shot at least one time in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Wellstar MCG where they were reported to be in serious condition.

Brown told one of the responding deputies that he did not know who shot him.

A neighbor provided deputies with video footage of the suspect, who was seen pacing in the back yard. He was wearing a black jacket and dark colored pants.

"The suspect was talking to one of the victims, the outside door opened and the other victim walked outside. Suddenly, the unknown suspect pulled a gun and shot 5 times at the two victims on the back porch of the residence," according to the incident report.

Five cartridge casings and a cell phone were found on the back porch.

The victim's grandparents, who were inside, said they heard the gunshots but didn't see the suspect.

A Suspect Has Been Named

Today, investigators said they were looking for 18-year-old Trey Wright of Augusta in connection with the shooting.

Wright is black, 6'0" and 150 pounds.

Wright is known to frequent the area of Knollcrest Road in Hephzibah. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, call Investigator Terence Miller or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-14563, (706) 821-1020, or (706) 821-1080.

Richmond County BOLOShooting
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Georgia Native Cole Swindell is coming to the Bell Auditorium in December to headline the Music For Memories Concert.
Local NewsCole Swindell To Headline 15th Annual Alzheimer’s Benefit Concert
North Augusta Sets Up Tow-Away Zone in Riverside Village To Improve Safety
Local NewsNorth Augusta Sets Up Tow-Away Zone in Riverside Village To Improve Safety
North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Expects Huge Draw To Local Businesses
Local NewsNorth Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Expects Huge Draw To Local Businesses
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect