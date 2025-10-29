Two Teens Shot In Hephzibah: Suspect Named

Two teens were seriously wounded when they were shot outside a home Sunday night in Hephzibah, now the Richmond County Sheriff's Office has named a suspect in the incident.

Investigators were called to the 2800 block of Butler Manor Drive where they found 18-year-old Christopher Brown and 16-year-old Ian Lane with gunshot wounds.

An incident report says Brown had three gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and arm while Lane was shot at least one time in the abdomen.

Both were taken to Wellstar MCG where they were reported to be in serious condition.

Brown told one of the responding deputies that he did not know who shot him.

A neighbor provided deputies with video footage of the suspect, who was seen pacing in the back yard. He was wearing a black jacket and dark colored pants.

"The suspect was talking to one of the victims, the outside door opened and the other victim walked outside. Suddenly, the unknown suspect pulled a gun and shot 5 times at the two victims on the back porch of the residence," according to the incident report.

Five cartridge casings and a cell phone were found on the back porch.

The victim's grandparents, who were inside, said they heard the gunshots but didn't see the suspect.

A Suspect Has Been Named

Today, investigators said they were looking for 18-year-old Trey Wright of Augusta in connection with the shooting.

Wright is black, 6'0" and 150 pounds.

Wright is known to frequent the area of Knollcrest Road in Hephzibah. He is considered armed and dangerous.