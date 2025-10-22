Augusta Woman Charged In Human Trafficking Case
An Augusta woman was taken into custody at a Columbia County Hotel on Monday, charged in a human trafficking case involving a 16-year-old female victim. The case, which originated from…
An Augusta woman was taken into custody at a Columbia County Hotel on Monday, charged in a human trafficking case involving a 16-year-old female victim.
The case, which originated from the Georgia Attorney General's Office, led investigators to the Comfort Inn and Suites on Jimmie Dyess Parkway early Monday morning.
The victim, who was reported missing from Clayton County, Georgia in August, was found at the hotel around 12:30 am with the accused trafficker, 41-year-old Monica Daughtery of Augusta.
Charges Against Daughtery
- Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude (Maintaining)
- Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude (Transporting)
- Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitude (Financial Gain)
- Driving while License Suspended
- No Insurance
"Monica Daughtery knowingly and willfully collected approximately $500 per day from (the victim) while she was being trafficked for the purpose of sexual servitude," according to the warrant for Daughtery's arrest.
Daughtery is being held in the Columbia County Detention Center.