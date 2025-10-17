ContestsEvents
Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, October 17, 2025

FINAL Scores — SC: Hampton County 50 Barnwell 0 North Augusta 56 Airport 7 Midland Valey 39 Aiken 32 Keenan 28 Fox Creek 21 Gray Collegiate 44 South Aiken 7…

WifeSaver Restaurants
FINAL Scores -- SC:

Hampton County 50 Barnwell 0

North Augusta 56 Airport 7

Midland Valey 39 Aiken 32

Keenan 28 Fox Creek 21

Gray Collegiate 44 South Aiken 7

Silver Bluff 37 Swansea 28

Wagener- Salley 22 Ridge Spring - Monetta 14

Ninety Six 28 Saluda 27

Batesburg - Leesville 63 American Leadership 0

Bamberg - Ehrhardt 60 Ridgeland 0

Blackville - Hilda 20 Calhoun County 0

FINAL Scores -- GA:

Lincoln County 41 Lake Oconee Academy 3

Westside 14 Harlem 7

Aquinas 27 Baldwin 20

Swainsboro 35 Vidalia 20

West Laurens 42 Hephzibah 7

Statesboro 43 Evans 20

Effingham County 42 Greenbrier 17

Brunswick 60 Lakeside 6

Rockdale County 38 Grovetown 14

Brentwood 46 Augusta Prep 16

Howard 40 Cross Creek 0

Dodge County 51 Jefferson County 12

Screven County 40 Savannah 6

Bryan County 35 Jenkins County 14

Thanks for joining us on The Wifesaver High School Footbll Scoreboard. Two more weeks of regular season play, then the playoffs. It's gonna be fun!!! Have a great week and join us again next Friday on The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard on the Beasley Media stations.

