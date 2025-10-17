Augusta Woman Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver
An Augusta woman was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run last night in Richmond County. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 45-year-old Renay Brown was walking in the 900 block…
An Augusta woman was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run last night in Richmond County.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 45-year-old Renay Brown was walking in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road when she was hit around 9:00 p.m. by a vehicle that left the scene.
The driver is still being sought.
Brown was taken to Wellstar MCG where she was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said the traffic division is investigating the crash, but there's still no information about the vehicle involved.
The driver fled from the scene before deputies arrived.
"Additional information will be released when available," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.