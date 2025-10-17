ContestsEvents
Mary Liz Nolan
Augusta woman killed by hit and run driver in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road

police car lights at night in city with selective focus and boke blur.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

An Augusta woman was the victim of a deadly hit-and-run last night in Richmond County.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said 45-year-old Renay Brown was walking in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road when she was hit around 9:00 p.m. by a vehicle that left the scene.

The driver is still being sought.

Brown was taken to Wellstar MCG where she was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office said the traffic division is investigating the crash, but there's still no information about the vehicle involved.

The driver fled from the scene before deputies arrived.

"Additional information will be released when available," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
