Grovetown Man Ejected From Motorcycle And Killed In Columbia County Accident

Mary Liz Nolan
A two vehicle accident Tuesday night in Columbia County left a Grovetown man dead.

Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the accident was reported at 8:15 pm on Jimmie Dyess Parkway at the I-20 eastbound on-ramp.

A motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Tyler Ray Dunham of Longmeadow Drive collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection.

Morris said Dunham was approaching the intersection when the Jeep, driven by 75-year-old Roger Brown of Martinez, turned left to attempt to get onto I-20.

Dunham was ejected from the motorcycle when the two vehicles collided. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Brown was reported to be in stable condition.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
