Grovetown Man Ejected From Motorcycle And Killed In Columbia County Accident
A two vehicle accident Tuesday night in Columbia County left a Grovetown man dead.
Major Steve Morris of the Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the accident was reported at 8:15 pm on Jimmie Dyess Parkway at the I-20 eastbound on-ramp.
A motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Tyler Ray Dunham of Longmeadow Drive collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection.
Morris said Dunham was approaching the intersection when the Jeep, driven by 75-year-old Roger Brown of Martinez, turned left to attempt to get onto I-20.
Dunham was ejected from the motorcycle when the two vehicles collided. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brown and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment. Brown was reported to be in stable condition.