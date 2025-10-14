ContestsEvents
Grovetown Man Found Dead In Parking Lot, Suspect Sought

A man was found dead in the Helms College parking lot off Washington Road late Monday night, now Richmond County authorities are looking for his killer. The body of 30-year-old…

Mary Liz Nolan
Grovetown man found dead in the Helms College parking lot off Washington Road and now authorities are looking for the murder suspect

SUSPECT WANTED FOR GROVETOWN MAN’S MURDER

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

A man was found dead in the Helms College parking lot off Washington Road late Monday night, now Richmond County authorities are looking for his killer.

The body of 30-year-old Martin Louis Gordon of Grovetown was found just after 11:00 pm.

"The incident was initially thought to be traffic related, but during the investigation it was discovered that Martin Gordon had been possibly stabbed at least one time," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 pm.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office released two surveillance pictures of the man who is being sought for Gordon's murder.

He was dressed in black sweatpants, a long-sleeved black Nike shirt and black shoes. He was also wearing a dark-colored mask.

The suspect was last seen on foot going towards Washington Road.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

If You Have Information

Contact the Investigator Courtland Harris, or any Violent Crimes Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1455 or (706) 821-1020.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
