Grovetown Man Found Dead In Parking Lot, Suspect Sought

A man was found dead in the Helms College parking lot off Washington Road late Monday night, now Richmond County authorities are looking for his killer.

The body of 30-year-old Martin Louis Gordon of Grovetown was found just after 11:00 pm.

"The incident was initially thought to be traffic related, but during the investigation it was discovered that Martin Gordon had been possibly stabbed at least one time," according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 pm.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office released two surveillance pictures of the man who is being sought for Gordon's murder.

He was dressed in black sweatpants, a long-sleeved black Nike shirt and black shoes. He was also wearing a dark-colored mask.

The suspect was last seen on foot going towards Washington Road.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

