Suspect Accused Of Shooting Richmond County Deputy Not Involved In Earlier Armed Robbery

New information has been released about an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Richmond County that began when deputies were called to a report of an armed robbery at the BP station at 3011 Washington Road.

A man told deputies he'd been robbed there around 12:30 a.m. by multiple suspects, who were believed to have headed to the Super 8 Motel nearby.

Deputy Victor Rodriguez spotted a man he believed fit the description of one of the armed robbery suspects, running near the I-20 overpass toward the Waffle House.

As 20-year-old Dalyn Elder was being pursued, he allegedly fired multiple shots at Deputy Rodriguez near the Chipotle construction site, striking him in the torso below his bullet resistant vest. Despite being shot, Rodriguez continued relaying information and returned fire.

Rodriguez is in stable condition at Wellstar MCG and is expected to make a full recovery.

During a news conference today, Sheriff Eugene Brantley said as it turns out, Elder wasn't involved in the robbery.

"Elder was not part of the robbery. We can only surmise that because of his 11 warrants including aggravated assault, and having a gun and drugs as the deputy approached. He thought it was because of the warrants," said Brantley.

Pursuit and Officer-Involved Shooting

After Rodriguez was shot, witnesses reported seeing Elder run toward Outback Steakhouse on Washington Road.

Corporal Amanda Donald and Deputy John Wade pursued him through the Outback lot toward Designer Shoe Warehouse in the Washington Crossing Shopping Center.

According to investigators, Elder attempted to reach a vehicle for pickup while still armed.

"Elder aimed his weapon at deputies. Corporal Donald fired, striking Elder at least once in the chest. He was transported to Wellstar MCG in critical condition," according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Lewis Blanchard.

Investigators confirmed the firearm recovered from Elder was stolen.

Elder's Criminal History and Pending Charges

Elder is a convicted felon, wanted on 11 arrest warrants for a May 20, 2025 shooting he was involved in at 1502 Central Avenue

Elder will be charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)

Three Robbery Suspects in Custody

One person believed to have been involved in the armed robbery at the BP station at 3011 Washington Road was taken into custody at the Super 8 Motel by deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office early this morning.

He was identified as 24-year-old Dashon Thamus Hunt. He is in custody charged with Robbery by Force.

Two others that were being sought are also now in custody.

They have been identified as 17-year-old Ashton Wimberly and 28-year-old Donte White.

Charges against them are pending. White also has active warrants out of Kentucky for Robbery.

"I am extremely proud of our team and the work they have done today and on a daily basis. We as a community, state, and nation must do more to hold repeat offenders accountable so as to ensure the safety of the public," said Brantley.