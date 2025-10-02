ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Richmond County Deputy And Suspect Exchange Gunfire, Both Injured

A Richmond County deputy who was shot multiple times by an armed robbery suspect overnight is expected to make a complete recovery. It all started when a man reported he…

Mary Liz Nolan
Richmond County Deputy Victor Rodriguez was shot by an armed robbery suspect early this morning as the suspect was being pursued on foot off Washington Road

DEPUTY VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

A Richmond County deputy who was shot multiple times by an armed robbery suspect overnight is expected to make a complete recovery.

It all started when a man reported he was robbed at gunpoint at 12:38 a.m. at the BP gas station on Washington Road, near I-20.

Responding deputies encountered the suspect, 20-year-old Dalyn Dewayne Elder, who immediately fled on foot.

During a pursuit, Elder allegedly opened fire on Deputy Victor Rodriguez near the Waffle House and Outback steakhouse.

"The deputy was struck multiple times, but returned fire," according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff, Lewis Blanchard.

Blanchard said Elder then fled behind Outback into the Washington Crossing Shopping Center.

"He fired additional shots at a second responding deputy, Corporal Amanda Donald, who returned fire, striking the suspect at least once," said Blanchard.

Rodriguez was reported to be in stable condition at Wellstar MCG. Elder, who underwent surgery this morning, was reported to be in serious condition.

At Least One Other Arrest

Surveillance footage and the follow-up investigation has led to the identification of a second suspect, who was found at the Super 8 Motel, along with others who are being questioned about the incident.

The Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division is leading the robbery investigation, while the Regional Force Investigation Team, led by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, is handling the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation.

Elder has Felony Warrants

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says Elder has numerous felony warrants for Aggravated Assault on file for an incident that took place off Central Avenue earlier this year.

PoliceRichmond County shooting
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Related Stories
Suspect in officer involved shooting not involved in an earlier armed robbery as first believed
WGACSuspect Accused Of Shooting Richmond County Deputy Not Involved In Earlier Armed RobberyMary Liz Nolan
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of music with Lyle Lovett, laugh with Mojo Brookzz, or take in art and culture at the Morris Museum of Art.
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: October 3-October 5Jennifer Eggleston
Aiken's SPCA is nearing their goal for pet adoptions in 2025.
Local NewsAiken’s SPCA Close to Hitting 1,000 Pet Adoptions in 2025
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect