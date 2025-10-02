Richmond County Deputy And Suspect Exchange Gunfire, Both Injured

A Richmond County deputy who was shot multiple times by an armed robbery suspect overnight is expected to make a complete recovery.

It all started when a man reported he was robbed at gunpoint at 12:38 a.m. at the BP gas station on Washington Road, near I-20.

Responding deputies encountered the suspect, 20-year-old Dalyn Dewayne Elder, who immediately fled on foot.

During a pursuit, Elder allegedly opened fire on Deputy Victor Rodriguez near the Waffle House and Outback steakhouse.

"The deputy was struck multiple times, but returned fire," according to Richmond County Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff, Lewis Blanchard.

Blanchard said Elder then fled behind Outback into the Washington Crossing Shopping Center.

"He fired additional shots at a second responding deputy, Corporal Amanda Donald, who returned fire, striking the suspect at least once," said Blanchard.

Rodriguez was reported to be in stable condition at Wellstar MCG. Elder, who underwent surgery this morning, was reported to be in serious condition.

At Least One Other Arrest

Surveillance footage and the follow-up investigation has led to the identification of a second suspect, who was found at the Super 8 Motel, along with others who are being questioned about the incident.

The Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division is leading the robbery investigation, while the Regional Force Investigation Team, led by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, is handling the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation.

Elder has Felony Warrants