Applications Now Accepted To Work During 2026 Masters Tournament Week

The 2026 Masters may still be six months away, but applications are now being accepted for thousands of jobs that need to be filled during tournament week.

Practice rounds will be held Monday, April 6, through Wednesday, April 8. The Masters Tournament will be held Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, April 12.

You must be available to work all dates that week to be considered for employment.

Jobs will need to be filled in the areas of Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise operations.

Also, applicants must be at least 16 on or before March 26, 2026 to apply.

Visit www.jobs.masters.com to learn more and to apply.

The deadline to apply is December 1, 2025.

After You Apply

Once applications are reviewed, those chosen to move forward in the selection process will receive an email invitation to complete an online interview through HireVue, the company's virtual interview provider. The process will allow you to record and submit responses to pre-recorded questions remotely.

If you're chosen to move forward after that, there will be an email invitation to complete a virtual, video-based interview. Applicants will be able to record and submit responses to pre-recorded questions remotely.

Keep in mind you can only apply for one position.

Job offers will be sent out via email starting in mid-December and continuing through March.

