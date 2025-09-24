Brother Of Mall Shooting Victim Linked To Apparent Retaliation Shooting Tuesday Night

The younger brother of the teen who was shot and killed during a fight at Augusta Mall Tuesday afternoon is now in custody, charged in connection with what the Richmond County Sheriff's Office believes was a retaliatory shooting last night in the 1300 block of Druid Park Avenue.

Deputies were called to a home there just before 11:00 pm where they found a house had been struck multiple times by gunfire, with two adults and seven children inside. The children ranged in age from 2 to 14-years-old.

"Investigators determined that multiple projectiles entered the front of the residence , traveling through several interior walls. Deputies recovered 22 shell casings and one live round across the street, indicating the likelihood of more than one shooter," said Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Blanchard said during the course of the investigation, authorities learned the shooting may have been connected to one earlier in the day at the mall that left 17-year-old Devon McClain dead. Authorities arrested 16-year-old Tyric Kendarius Logan a short time later and charged him with McClain's murder. Two others are still being sought.

After the shooting incident on Druid Park Avenue last night, investigators went to the 1500 block of Verdery Street where they found 14-year-old Tian'Trez Freeman and 15-year-old Rydeek Bailey hiding in a home there.

Freeman is McClain's younger brother.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and charged as adults with nine counts of Aggravated Assault.

They are being held at the Regional Youth Development Center.

Blanchard said the case remains under active investigation. Charges are pending and more information will be released later.

Sheriff Eugene Brantley says law enforcement needs parents, schools, churches and the justice system to pull together to stop this cycle of youth violence before more lives are lost.