Shooting Reported at Augusta Mall Confirmed By Richmond Co. Sheriff

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of an active shooter at Augusta Mall, according to multiple news outlets. Reports started coming in at 1:25 p.m. according to WRDW,…

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has confirmed reports of an active shooter at Augusta Mall, according to multiple news outlets.

Reports started coming in at 1:25 p.m. according to WRDW, with reports of three possible victims.

WRDW also reported "The shooter was reported at American Eagle, then reportedly ran into Bath & Body Works."

The mall is currently locked down.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it comes.

