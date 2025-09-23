ContestsEvents
One Dead From Shooting At Augusta Mall: Two In Custody, One Sought

Two people are in custody and one is still being sought in connection with a deadly shooting early this afternoon at Augusta Mall. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the…

Mary Liz Nolan
SHOOTING AT AUGUSTA MALL

Getty Images

Two people are in custody and one is still being sought in connection with a deadly shooting early this afternoon at Augusta Mall.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the shooting reportedly stemmed from a fight around 1:30 pm inside the mall near Barnes and Noble, though the exact location hasn't been given.

The mall was evacuated and remains closed.

The shooting victim was rushed to an area hospital and has since died, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Some witnesses reported seeing the shooter near American Eagle on the lower level and well as Bath & Body Works.

In a Facebook post, the Richmond County Marshal's Office asked the public to stay away from the mall area for the time being.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
