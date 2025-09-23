Deadly Shooting During Fight At Augusta Mall: Teen Victim Identified As Suspect In Recent Shooting

A fight involving several people broke out at Augusta Mall early this afternoon. Punches escalated into gunshots, resulting in the death of one of the teens involved.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called to the mall around 1:15 pm, where 17-year-old Devon McClain had been shot at least one time. A Richmond County Marshal's Office deputy began CPR while Sheriff's Office units secured entrances and exits to the mall.

McClain was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 pm.

Two people were taken into custody nearby while two others are still being sought.

"Mall security played an essential role in the response. Thanks to prior planning, security personnel quickly provided officers with video, photos, and suspect descriptions that were broadcast immediately to responding officers," said Lewis Blanchard, Chief of Staff for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Video footage retrieved from the mall indicates today's incident began as a fistfight that escalated when one of those involved drew a firearm.

Businesses inside the mall were cleared one by one, and everyone was safely escorted out of the building by Richmond and Columbia County deputies.

Sheriff Eugene Brantley held a news conference mid-afternoon in the food court at the mall and told those in attendance that, "Today's incident is yet another reminder of how quickly senseless violence can turn deadly. While we cannot prevent every bad act, we will always respond with speed, professionalism, and determination to keep our community safe."

Brantley said units from the Richmond County Sheriff's and Marshal's Offices arrived on the scene within 90 seconds after receiving the 911 calls.

Shooting Victim Was Recently Charged In Connection With a Shooting in Harrisburg

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Devin McClain was recently arrested in June in connection with a shooting in the Harrisburg neighborhood.

Two juveniles were injured in the shooting.

McClain was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Multiple Agencies Responded to the Shooting

In addition to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, several other law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting:

Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Richmond County Board of Education Police

Richmond County Marshal's Office

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Mall Security