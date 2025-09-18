Fire Deliberately Set At Abandoned Building In Downtown Augusta

A man is in custody in connection with a large fire that broke out at an abandoned building at 12th and Broad Street early this morning.

Richmond County Deputies were directing traffic at the scene around 2:45 am when witnesses told them they knew who had started the fire.

"A man, identified as Cameron Perkins, had told them he lit the building on fire and planned to return to do it again tomorrow" said Lewis C. Blanchard, Chief of Staff of the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Based on the description provided, deputies found Perkins a short time later on Broad Street. He fled on foot when deputies approached him.

"Sergeant Ryan Digiacomo pursued him onto Jones Street and ordered him to stop. When Perkins refused, Sgt. Digiacomo deployed his Taser while running, striking Perkins in the back," said Blanchard.

Perkins surrendered then and was taken into custody.

Charges Against Perkins

Arson, 1st Degree

Criminal Damage, 2nd Degree

Terroristic Threats

Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

Obstruction

Sheriff Eugene Brantley praised those who came forward with information about the suspect.

"While we may not be able to prevent everything that occurs, working together as a community we can ensure those who commit bad acts that negatively impact all of us are apprehended quickly and prevented from committing additional acts. We are grateful when citizens step up to help us problem solve and make Augusta better for everyone," said Brantley.