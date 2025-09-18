Columbia County Deputy Killed In Single Vehicle Wreck
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who was killed in a late-night accident in Appling.
Deputy Jeremy Crookham of Lincolnton was behind the wheel of his jeep on Ray Owens Road late Wednesday night when he lost control for unknown reasons.
A police report says Crookham's vehicle left the road on the east shoulder, then headed north on the shoulder before crashing through a fence.
The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.
Crookham was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 a.m. today.
Major Steve Morris said Crookham had been with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for 15 years.
