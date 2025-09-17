Inmate Found Dead At Charles B. Webster Detention Center

An inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell early this morning at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Identified only as a 27-year-old white male, the inmate was housed alone as a preventative measure, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Chief of Staff Lewis Blanchard said the inmate was being checked on frequently by staff.

Detention personnel found the inmate unresponsive this morning and immediately called for medical staff.

Lifesaving measures continued until Central EMS arrived and took over care.

The inmate was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead.

"The safety and well-being of every individual in our custody is a top priority for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Any loss of life is tragic, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time," said Sheriff Eugene Brantley.

Brantley added that detention staff did everything possible to render aid until emergency personnel arrived.

The inmate's name and other details will not be released until family has been notified.