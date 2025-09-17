Inmate Found Dead At Charles B. Webster Detention Center

ContestsEvents
Mary Liz Nolan
iStock/Getty Images

An inmate was found unresponsive in his jail cell early this morning at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Identified only as a 27-year-old white male, the inmate was housed alone as a preventative measure, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Chief of Staff Lewis Blanchard said the inmate was being checked on frequently by staff.

Detention personnel found the inmate unresponsive this morning and immediately called for medical staff.

Lifesaving measures continued until Central EMS arrived and took over care.

The inmate was taken to Wellstar MCG where he was pronounced dead.

"The safety and well-being of every individual in our custody is a top priority for the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Any loss of life is tragic, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual during this difficult time," said Sheriff Eugene Brantley.

Brantley added that detention staff did everything possible to render aid until emergency personnel arrived.

The inmate's name and other details will not be released until family has been notified.

"The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to take the lead in this matter, and all further updates will be provided through their office as the investigation continues," said Brantley.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
