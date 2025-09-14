Win Tickets To See Village People
Village People is the greatest disco group in the world. Their music is part of the international songbook. The debut album, released in 1977, featured the hit singles “San Francisco (You Got Me)” and “In Hollywood (Everybody’s A Star).”
Over the years, various renditions of Village People (for purposes of live performances) consistently toured the world since the mid-1980s with use of various replacement lead singers and characters. Don't miss them live at Evans Towne Center Park on Friday, October 3, 2025! Enter to win your tickets NOW!
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: Sunday, September 14 - Friday, September 26, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: September 29, 2025, by 9 a.m.
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Village People at Evans Towne Center Park on Friday, October 3rd.
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Columbia County Performing Arts Center
