Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, Sept. 12, 2025

Games in Progress:

North Augusta 10 Strom Thurmond 6 Half

South Aiken 21 Barnwell 0 2nd qtr

Newberry 31 Chapin 7 2nd qtr

Lincoln County 14 Elbert County 3 Half

Richmond Academy 26 Howard 0 Half

Burke County 21 Northside Warner Robins 6 Half

Harlem 20 Baldwin 0 2nd qtr

Warren County 6 Hancock Central 0 1st qtr

South Effingham 7 Lakeside 6 2nd qtr

West Laurens 21 Cross Creek 0 1st qtr

Wagener - Salley 13 Allendale - Fairfax 0 2nd qtr

Jenkins County 20 Emanuel County 7 2nd qtr

Saluda 7 Chester 7 2nd qtr

