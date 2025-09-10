FBI Raid In Westlake Estate Section Lands One In Custody
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office joined federal agents in raiding a home in the estate section of Westlake subdivision in Martinez this morning. Neighbors reported seeing drones in the area…
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office joined federal agents in raiding a home in the estate section of Westlake subdivision in Martinez this morning.
Neighbors reported seeing drones in the area as search warrants were served at 3816 Honors Way, a home known to many as the House of Prayer.
Authorities have confirmed that one person was taken into custody.
So far, no other information has been released.
The FBI says a news conference will be held soon, when more information will be released.
