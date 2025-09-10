ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

FBI Raid In Westlake Estate Section Lands One In Custody

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office joined federal agents in raiding a home in the estate section of Westlake subdivision in Martinez this morning. Neighbors reported seeing drones in the area…

Mary Liz Nolan
FBI raids a home on Honors Way in the estate section of Westlake subdivision today.

FBI RAIDS WESTLAKE HOME

Facebook

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office joined federal agents in raiding a home in the estate section of Westlake subdivision in Martinez this morning.

Neighbors reported seeing drones in the area as search warrants were served at 3816 Honors Way, a home known to many as the House of Prayer.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was taken into custody.

So far, no other information has been released.

The FBI says a news conference will be held soon, when more information will be released.

Columbia CountyFBI
Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect