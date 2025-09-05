ContestsEvents
Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, September 05, 2025

FINAL Scores — SC: North Augusta 51 South Aiken 21 Midland Valley 21 Lexington 17 Fox Creek 69 Glenn Hills 0 Bamberg – Ehrhardt 29 Barnwell 14 Abbeville 23 Batesburg…

High School Football Scoreboard
FINAL Scores -- SC:

North Augusta 51 South Aiken 21

Midland Valley 21 Lexington 17

Fox Creek 69 Glenn Hills 0

Bamberg - Ehrhardt 29 Barnwell 14

Abbeville 23 Batesburg - Leesville 15

Swansea 35 Wagener - Salley 0

Hilton Head 36 Aiken 17

Great Falls 64 Allendale - Fairfax 18

Hampton County 36 Silver Bluff 21

Newberry 41 Clinton 12

FINAL Scores -- GA:

Burke County 31 Warren County 6

Lucy Laney 38 Oglethorpe County 3

Grovetown 22 Thomson 21 OT

Aquinas 41 Hephzibah 20

Evans 27 Lakeside 12

Trinity Christian 28 Augusta Prep 7

Westside 17 Richmond Academy 9

Hancock Central 38 Josey 13

NE Macon 38 Jefferson County 0

Swainsboro 14 Appling County 0

Screven County 33 Claxton 3

Washington - Wilkes 41 McCormick 21

Baldwin 52 Cross Creek 6

Statesboro 42 Greenbrier 28

Dublin 14 Washington County 7

Emanuel County 20 McIntosh County 6

Johnson County 41 Butler 8

Morgan County 62 Greene County 20

Thanks for joining us. We'll see you again next Friday on The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard on the Beasley Media stations!!

