Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard, September 05, 2025
FINAL Scores — SC: North Augusta 51 South Aiken 21 Midland Valley 21 Lexington 17 Fox Creek 69 Glenn Hills 0 Bamberg – Ehrhardt 29 Barnwell 14 Abbeville 23 Batesburg…
FINAL Scores -- SC:
North Augusta 51 South Aiken 21
Midland Valley 21 Lexington 17
Fox Creek 69 Glenn Hills 0
Bamberg - Ehrhardt 29 Barnwell 14
Abbeville 23 Batesburg - Leesville 15
Swansea 35 Wagener - Salley 0
Hilton Head 36 Aiken 17
Great Falls 64 Allendale - Fairfax 18
Hampton County 36 Silver Bluff 21
Newberry 41 Clinton 12
FINAL Scores -- GA:
Burke County 31 Warren County 6
Lucy Laney 38 Oglethorpe County 3
Grovetown 22 Thomson 21 OT
Aquinas 41 Hephzibah 20
Evans 27 Lakeside 12
Trinity Christian 28 Augusta Prep 7
Westside 17 Richmond Academy 9
Hancock Central 38 Josey 13
NE Macon 38 Jefferson County 0
Swainsboro 14 Appling County 0
Screven County 33 Claxton 3
Washington - Wilkes 41 McCormick 21
Baldwin 52 Cross Creek 6
Statesboro 42 Greenbrier 28
Dublin 14 Washington County 7
Emanuel County 20 McIntosh County 6
Johnson County 41 Butler 8
Morgan County 62 Greene County 20
Thanks for joining us. We'll see you again next Friday on The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard on the Beasley Media stations!!