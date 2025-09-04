Still No Powerball Jackpot Winner, But A $50,000 Ticket Sold In Augusta

Wednesday night's numbers for the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot were 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with the Powerball number being 22.

Had there been a winner, the cash option would have been an estimated $634.3 million.

Nobody had all those numbers, so that means the jackpot has risen to at least $1.7 billion dollars for Saturday night's drawing.

There have now been 41 straight drawings without a big winner. Someone in California won the $204 million jackpot on May 31.

Some Big Money Won in Georgia Wednesday Night

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Georgia for Wednesday night's drawing, better check it. There were two $1 million winners as well as six $50,000 winners, including one in Augusta.

The two $1 million tickets were sold at Pharr Food & Gas on Pharr Road NE in Atlanta, and at Commerce Tobacco Outlet on Elm Street in Commerce.

The six $50,000 tickets were sold at C-Mart on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta; Pinehurst Gas N Go Travel Center on Hawkinsville Road in Pinehurst; Pub and Subs on Riverside Drive in Macon; Shell Food Mart on Walnut Avenue in Leesburg; Food Mart on Airport Road in Dalton; and one was purchased by a Valdosta resident using the Georgia Lottery Mobile app.

Winning the Big Jackpot is More Than a Shot in the Dark

You can't win if you don't purchase a ticket, but just know that your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot Saturday night are slim to none.

To be exact, odds of claiming the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning any prize, however, aren't too bad. Make that 1 in 25.

Powerball tickets are $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington , D.C., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.