Still No Powerball Jackpot Winner, But A $50,000 Ticket Sold In Augusta

Mary Liz Nolan
Still no Powerball lottery winner so the jackpot climbs to $1.7 billion for Saturday's drawing

SATURDAY’S JACPOT WORTH AN ESTIMATED $1.7 BILLION

Wednesday night's numbers for the $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot were 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with the Powerball number being 22.

Had there been a winner, the cash option would have been an estimated $634.3 million.

Nobody had all those numbers, so that means the jackpot has risen to at least $1.7 billion dollars for Saturday night's drawing.

There have now been 41 straight drawings without a big winner. Someone in California won the $204 million jackpot on May 31.

Some Big Money Won in Georgia Wednesday Night

If you bought a Powerball ticket in Georgia for Wednesday night's drawing, better check it. There were two $1 million winners as well as six $50,000 winners, including one in Augusta.

The two $1 million tickets were sold at Pharr Food & Gas on Pharr Road NE in Atlanta, and at Commerce Tobacco Outlet on Elm Street in Commerce.

The six $50,000 tickets were sold at C-Mart on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta; Pinehurst Gas N Go Travel Center on Hawkinsville Road in Pinehurst; Pub and Subs on Riverside Drive in Macon; Shell Food Mart on Walnut Avenue in Leesburg; Food Mart on Airport Road in Dalton; and one was purchased by a Valdosta resident using the Georgia Lottery Mobile app.

Winning the Big Jackpot is More Than a Shot in the Dark

You can't win if you don't purchase a ticket, but just know that your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot Saturday night are slim to none.

To be exact, odds of claiming the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning any prize, however, aren't too bad. Make that 1 in 25.

Powerball tickets are $2 and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington , D.C., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday at 10:59 pm.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
