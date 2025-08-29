ContestsEvents
High School Football Scoreboard – August 29, 2025

FINAL Scores — GA: Benedictine 41 Burke County 0 Lincoln County 56 McCormick 0 Grovetown 42 Evans 7 Thomson 50 Richmond Academy 42 Mary Persons 42 Butler 0 ACE Charter…

High School Football Scoreboard
FINAL Scores -- GA:

Benedictine 41 Burke County 0

Lincoln County 56 McCormick 0

Grovetown 42 Evans 7

Thomson 50 Richmond Academy 42

Mary Persons 42 Butler 0

ACE Charter 33 Jefferson County 12

Augusta Prep 22 Windsor Academy 7

NE Warner Robins 32 Washington County 0

Laney 46 Putnam County 16

Gordon Central 44 Josey 24

Swainsboro 44 Metter 14

Briarwood Christian, AL 22 Glascock County 8

Johnson County 40 Warren County 14

Oglethorpe County 42 Washington - Wilkes 12

FINAL Scores -- SC:

North Augusta 31 Lexington 3

Aiken 44 Airport 0

Strom Thurmond 50 Silver Bluff 0

Barnwell 32 Williston - Elko 8

Midland Valley 38 Blythewood 36

Newberry 45 Mid - Carolina 0

South Aiken 28 Lakeside 13

Batesburg - Leesville 49 Wagener - Salley 6

Bamberg - Ehrhardt 53 Buford 6

Saluda 34 Ridge Spring - Monetta 0

Hampton County 57 Allendale - Fairfax 0

Lewisville 41 Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 28

Swansea 54 Denmark - Olar 0

Thanks for joining us for The Wifesaver High School Football Scoreboard!!!

