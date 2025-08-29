High School Football Scoreboard – August 29, 2025
FINAL Scores -- GA:
Benedictine 41 Burke County 0
Lincoln County 56 McCormick 0
Grovetown 42 Evans 7
Thomson 50 Richmond Academy 42
Mary Persons 42 Butler 0
ACE Charter 33 Jefferson County 12
Augusta Prep 22 Windsor Academy 7
NE Warner Robins 32 Washington County 0
Laney 46 Putnam County 16
Gordon Central 44 Josey 24
Swainsboro 44 Metter 14
Briarwood Christian, AL 22 Glascock County 8
Johnson County 40 Warren County 14
Oglethorpe County 42 Washington - Wilkes 12
FINAL Scores -- SC:
North Augusta 31 Lexington 3
Aiken 44 Airport 0
Strom Thurmond 50 Silver Bluff 0
Barnwell 32 Williston - Elko 8
Midland Valley 38 Blythewood 36
Newberry 45 Mid - Carolina 0
South Aiken 28 Lakeside 13
Batesburg - Leesville 49 Wagener - Salley 6
Bamberg - Ehrhardt 53 Buford 6
Saluda 34 Ridge Spring - Monetta 0
Hampton County 57 Allendale - Fairfax 0
Lewisville 41 Hunter - Kinard - Tyler 28
Swansea 54 Denmark - Olar 0
