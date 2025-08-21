Columbia County Jailers Injured By Woman Charged With Leaving Her Daughter At Publix

The Aiken woman who was arrested this week after leaving her 12-year-old daughter alone at Publix in Evans now faces more charges after allegedly attacking jail personnel who were trying to enter her cell.

Major Steve Morris says 36-year-old Samantha Williams charged forward at five staff members as they attempted to get her out of her cell late Wednesday afternoon.

"Upon opening the door, Williams became physically combative and charged forward at the deputies. In doing so, Williams made contact with Deputy Jailer Sabrina Dodgen, knocking her to the floor and causing her head to hit the floor, knocking her unconscious," according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Dodgen was taken to Doctors Hospital where she was admitted with serious head injuries.

Sgt. Reggie Crite reportedly received leg injuries during the scuffle.

The incident was captured on surveillance video cameras, according to the report.

Williams will be charged with felony Aggravated Battery in connection with the incident and will be held without bond.

What Led To Williams' Initial Arrest

Williams was arrested Monday hours after she allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter alone at Publix in Evans. The two were in the store when Williams told her daughter to sit down, adding that someone was trying to kill her.

The incident report says Williams left the store without her daughter knowing.

The girl eventually went to a manager and said her mother was gone.

Williams' car was found in the parking lot, then she was spotted on camera at the Circle K at Fury's Ferry and Evans to Locks Roads. It was there Williams was seen getting into another vehicle, which headed toward South Carolina.

Just before midnight, Williams was found in a vehicle at Parker's Kitchen, across from Publix.