Toddler Killed In Early Morning Allen Homes Shooting

Mary Liz Nolan
City of Augusta

A three-year-old child and a woman were shot early this morning in Allen Homes in Richmond County.

The toddler was pronounced dead about an hour later at Wellstar MCG.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of New Savannah Road in the Allen Homes area just after 1:00 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found both victims had been shot at least one time.

The victim's names have not been released, and authorities have not commented on the woman's condition.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for two people who are wanted for questioning only in connection with the deadly shooting.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Wanted For Questioning Only

  • Willie Justin Lewis
  • Age 40
  • Black
  • 5'7"
  • 175 pounds.
  • Shynice Lashay Cannida
  • Age 30
  • Black
  • 5'6"
  • 164 pounds.

Both Lewis and Cannida are known to frequent the Allen Homes area.

If You Have Information:

Contact Investigator Tyler Steerman, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's office at (706) 821-1427 or (706) 821-1020.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
