Toddler Killed In Early Morning Allen Homes Shooting

A three-year-old child and a woman were shot early this morning in Allen Homes in Richmond County.

The toddler was pronounced dead about an hour later at Wellstar MCG.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of New Savannah Road in the Allen Homes area just after 1:00 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies found both victims had been shot at least one time.

The victim's names have not been released, and authorities have not commented on the woman's condition.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for two people who are wanted for questioning only in connection with the deadly shooting.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Wanted For Questioning Only

Willie Justin Lewis

Age 40

Black

5'7"

175 pounds.

Shynice Lashay Cannida

Age 30

Black

5'6"

164 pounds.

Both Lewis and Cannida are known to frequent the Allen Homes area.

If You Have Information: