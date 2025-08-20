Hockey Set To Return To Augusta: Tim Tebow Announced As Co-Owner

The puck will drop in Augusta's new arena when it's scheduled to open in the fall of 2027.

The Heisman Trophy winner, two-time National Champion, and former NFL quarterback joined business leader David Hodges in announcing today they are bringing hockey back to Augusta.

The ECHL Board of Governors has approved the expansion application for Augusta for admittance into the league.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to bring hockey back to Augusta with our partnership group," said Tebow.

The former Florida Gator standout is also known for his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation, whose mission is to bring Faith, Hope and Love to those in need.

"We are excited to see this team bring people together from all over the country to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact. Our desire is to make a positive impact both on and off the ice. We can't wait for the puck drop in October of 2027!" Tebow said.

The new arena, now under construction at the site of the old James Brown Arena, will seat more than 10,500. It will include 14 luxury suites, 25 loge boxes, 8 open suites, party suites and center ice club seating.

The arena will be managed by Oak View Group, while the team's day-to-day operations will be overseen by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, a professional sports management group based in Jacksonville, Florida. They operate multiple hockey franchises, including the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greensboro Gargoyles, and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

The team's co-owner, David Hodges, is chairman and CEO of 365 Sports and Entertainment, which co-owns the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters with Tebow. He is also an entrepreneur and investor in private equity and real estate investment firms, and founder/chairman of 925 Partners, a values-driven agency offering trucking, auto, home, life, health and commercial insurance.

"We both believe in the power of sports to bring communities together and are committed to positively impacting this community and delivering family-friendly environments that make lasting memories," said Hodges.

Today's announcement marks the return of ECHL hockey to Augusta for the first time since 2013. The Augusta Lynx were here for 10 seasons until 2009, followed by The SPHL's Augusta Riverhawks, for three seasons.

Order Season Tickets and Help Name the Team

Augusta's new hockey team is already accepting season ticket deposits and has launched a "Name the Team" contest at AugustaProHockey.com.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson expressed his excitement about the return of hockey to Augusta.