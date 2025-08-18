Ready to refresh your space? Maybe your living room has been calling out for a splash of color or your kitchen could use a little style boost. Whether your throw pillows have lost their fluff or your wall art still reminds you of your first apartment, this is your moment to treat yourself or someone you love to a décor glow-up at Target.

Imagine walking into a home that inspires and relaxes you. Cue the Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes where you could win a $200 Target Gift Card to make it happen. Cozy blankets, chic baskets, statement lamps, Target has everything to create a space that’s uniquely yours.

Our exclusive newsletter giveaways are our way of saying thank you for being part of our community. If you know someone who would love to refresh their home as much as you would, share the newsletter sign up with them so they have the chance to win too.

Here’s how to enter the Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes

Step One: Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter. It’s your hookup for exclusive contests, fresh finds, and must-know updates. Not signed up yet? No worries — just fill out the form below. Can’t find it? Scroll, scroll... it’s waiting. 👇

Step Two: When the email hits your inbox, open it and click the special link inside. That’ll take you straight to the entry form.

Step Three: Fill out the form, hit submit, and boom — you're in the running.