Five Suspected Gang Members Indicted in Augusta Fatal Shooting

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has announced the indictments of five people in connection with the May 22 shooting death of 28-year-old Kameron Mason at the MacArthur Park Apartment complex in Augusta.

Mason was the property manager of the complex. Richmond County Investigators said he confronted the five individuals, who were not residents, for trying to access the pool after hours.

An argument ensued and Mason was fatally shot by two of the suspects.

Carr said the five named in the indictments are members of Extort Anybody (EA), a local criminal street gang with close ties to the Loyalty Over Everything Gang (LOE).

"Kameron Mason was an innocent individual who was simply doing his job, and he should never have lost his life that day," said Carr.

The case was investigated by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit.

"Gang violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Richmond County or anywhere in our state, and we intend to prosecute those responsible to the fullest extent of the law," Carr continued.

On August 12, the Attorney General's Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Richmond County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment of all five defendants.

Cam'ron Barber Harris, 20, of Augusta 1 count of Malice Murder 1 count of Felony Murder 6 counts of Aggravated Assault 1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree 8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony 5 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree



Tyler Preston, 21, of Augusta 1 count of Malice Murder 1 count of Felony Murder 6 counts of Aggravated Assault 1 count of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree 8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 7 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony 5 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree



Christopher Morton, 19, of Augusta 6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 1 count of Tampering with Evidence 1 count of Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer



Zmerr Dent, 18, of Augusta 4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 1 count of Tampering with Evidence 1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute



Jamontae Douglas, 18, of Augusta 2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 1 count of Tampering with Evidence



Statement from Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley: