Hephzibah Man Among Two Killed In Burke County Accident
A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Burke County claimed two lives, including a man from Hephzibah.
The Burke County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident at 7:40 pm in the 800 block of Hancock Landing Road.
The driver and passenger were both killed in the wreck.
They were identified as 49-year-old Russell Shayne Findley of Greiner Circle in Hephzibah, and 31-year-old Gabriel Lee Bobbitt of Ball Ground, Georgia.
"Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle, traveling southbound at an excessive speed, failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a culvert in the ditch along the west shoulder. The impact caused the vehicle to flip and overturn several times before coming to rest on the same shoulder," said Colonel Jimmy Wylds of the Burke County Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of those lost in this tragic accident," said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.