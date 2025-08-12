Dr. Malinda Cobb Named Richmond County School Superintendent

Don't call her interim superintendent anymore.

Dr. Malinda Cobb was named the Richmond County School System's new superintendent after a 6 to 4 vote during today's school board meeting.

Cobb got the job on an interim basis after former Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw resigned in December to accept a position in the Atlanta area.

Cobb has served in various positions in Richmond County ...from teacher, to principal and associate superintendent since joining the school district in 2001.

After Bradshaw stepped down, Cobb was given the job on an interim basis while a national search for Bradshaw's replacement began.

A search committee formed and combed through 35 applications for the superintendent's position.

The list was whittled down to 6, who each had a face-to-face interview with the board.

Last month, the board named Cobb and Dr. Keith Simmons, former superintendent of the Griffin-Spalding County School System, the two finalists for the job.

Shawnda Stovall, president of the Richmond County Board of Education, said both finalists reflected the qualities, experience and leadership needed to move the school system forward.