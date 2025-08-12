ContestsEvents
Dr. Malinda Cobb Named Richmond County School Superintendent

Don’t call her interim superintendent anymore. Dr. Malinda Cobb was named the Richmond County School System’s new superintendent after a 6 to 4 vote during today’s school board meeting. Cobb…

Mary Liz Nolan
Dr, Malinda Cobb chosen as Richmond County's new school superintendent

DR. MALINDA COBB

Richmond County School System

Don't call her interim superintendent anymore.

Dr. Malinda Cobb was named the Richmond County School System's new superintendent after a 6 to 4 vote during today's school board meeting.

Cobb got the job on an interim basis after former Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw resigned in December to accept a position in the Atlanta area.

Cobb has served in various positions in Richmond County ...from teacher, to principal and associate superintendent since joining the school district in 2001.

After Bradshaw stepped down, Cobb was given the job on an interim basis while a national search for Bradshaw's replacement began.

A search committee formed and combed through 35 applications for the superintendent's position.

The list was whittled down to 6, who each had a face-to-face interview with the board.

Last month, the board named Cobb and Dr. Keith Simmons, former superintendent of the Griffin-Spalding County School System, the two finalists for the job.

Shawnda Stovall, president of the Richmond County Board of Education, said both finalists reflected the qualities, experience and leadership needed to move the school system forward.

The final vote was taken today, and Cobb was given the county's top education job.

Mary Liz NolanWriter
Mary Liz is the News Director and Co-Host of Augusta’s Morning News on WGAC. She spent 11 years as a News Director at an Indiana Radio Station. She has also worked as a former Police and Courts Reporter for The Republic Newspaper and Assistant Marketing Director of Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis. Mary Liz focuses most on local breaking news stories, feature stories on upcoming events, or community-service related organizations and the people who serve them. She has been with WGAC since 1995.
