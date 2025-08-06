ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Norwegian More At Sea Sale

You’re invited! The Norwegian More at Sea Sale event is on Wednesday, August 20th, starting at 6 pm. Join Expedia Cruise Lines of Augusta at this event to discover their…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Expedia Cruises of Augusta
Expedia Cruises of Augusta

You're invited! The Norwegian More at Sea Sale event is on Wednesday, August 20th, starting at 6 pm. Join Expedia Cruise Lines of Augusta at this event to discover their exclusive offer on Norwegian Cruise Lines. A representative from Norwegian will be there. Light snacks provided. More details to come at this exciting event. Sale dates are August 20th-26th. Come in and ask for the Special Offer. A raffle will be held for FIVE $250 Cruise Certificates - These will pay for your next cruise deposit! RSVP now here.

Expedia Cruises of AugustaNorwegian More at Sea Sale
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Suspect named in Sunday's deadly shooting in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive
WGACTwo Teens Charged In Deadly Shooting Sunday In South AugustaMary Liz Nolan
Suspect named in Sunday's deadly shooting in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts at Deans Bridge Road and Meadowbrook Drive
WGACSuspect In Custody For Shooting That Left One Teen Dead, Three Others Injured In South AugustaMary Liz Nolan
South Carolina drivers will have to go hands-free starting September 1
WGACSouth Carolina Drivers Have To Put The Phone Down SoonMary Liz Nolan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect