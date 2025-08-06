The Norwegian More At Sea Sale
In partnership with
Expedia Cruises of Augusta
You're invited! The Norwegian More at Sea Sale event is on Wednesday, August 20th, starting at 6 pm. Join Expedia Cruise Lines of Augusta at this event to discover their exclusive offer on Norwegian Cruise Lines. A representative from Norwegian will be there. Light snacks provided. More details to come at this exciting event. Sale dates are August 20th-26th. Come in and ask for the Special Offer. A raffle will be held for FIVE $250 Cruise Certificates - These will pay for your next cruise deposit! RSVP now here.