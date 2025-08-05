ContestsEvents
University of Georgia Football Sponsors on WGAC

A special thank you to our sponsors of the 2025 season of University of Georgia Football on News Talk WGAC 95.1 FM. For the UGA Football Schedule, click here! Platinum Partners…

Cody
Platinum Partners

Rob Zapata's ElectricFrails & Wilson
Southern Linc

Red Partners

Twin PeaksBarney's Pharmacy
Yohe Plumbing

Silver Partners

Bagwell InsuranceTraditions in Tile & Stone
Lionel Smith, Ltd.First State Bank
Top Shelf CigarHarry's Equipment
CSRA CamperlandChris Hudson

Game Day Partners

Culpepper Ace Hardware
College FootballGeorgia BulldogsUGA Football
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99, and also serves as the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group in Augusta. She’s a Georgia native but currently resides just across the river in South Carolina. She started in the radio industry as a part-time board operator, and moved up through various roles, including on-air positions and program director for multiple stations. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness and Augusta local events.
